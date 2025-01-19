Centuries-Old Pagoda Swathed in Fog
14:56 JST, January 19, 2025
A three-storied pagoda is illuminated in artificial fog at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo during an event to mark the centenary of the pagoda’s relocation to the garden in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, from a temple in Hiroshima Prefecture. Said to have been built in the Muromachi period (1336-1573), the pagoda is a designated national tangible cultural property. It will be shrouded in fog nine times a day during “The Pagoda in the Clouds” event, which will be held throughout this year. Only hotel guests can be admitted to the garden.
