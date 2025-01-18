Common Test for University Admissions Underway Across Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Students taking the Common Test for University Admissions wait for an examination to begin in a hall at the University of Tokyo in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning.

A total of 495,171 students applied to take the test which will be held across the nation on Saturday and Sunday. There are examinations on 21 subjects across seven disciplines. A total of 838 universities and junior colleges plan to use the results of the common test for their admission processes this year.