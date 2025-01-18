Balloon Trips for ‘Space Sightseeing’ to Be Launched in April at Earliest; Space Tourists Can Fly to Stratosphere
12:45 JST, January 18, 2025
Iwaya Inc., a Hokkaido-based startup, announced that it will begin offering balloon trips to the stratosphere for a view of near space sometime between April and June.
The trip will involve a polyethylene balloon filled with gas flying to the stratosphere, more than 20 kilometers above ground, and those aboard will be able to see near space from a sphere-shaped air-tight cabin attached to the balloon. The cabin is 1.7 meters in diameter and can accommodate up to two people.
The company succeeded in reaching the target altitude during a test flight.
Currently, the trip will cost 24 million yen, but the company aims to reduce the price significantly in the future to potentially a few million yen.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes