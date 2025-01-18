Balloon Trips for ‘Space Sightseeing’ to Be Launched in April at Earliest; Space Tourists Can Fly to Stratosphere

Courtesy of Iwaya Inc.

A balloon that reached the stratosphere in a test flight

Iwaya Inc., a Hokkaido-based startup, announced that it will begin offering balloon trips to the stratosphere for a view of near space sometime between April and June.

The trip will involve a polyethylene balloon filled with gas flying to the stratosphere, more than 20 kilometers above ground, and those aboard will be able to see near space from a sphere-shaped air-tight cabin attached to the balloon. The cabin is 1.7 meters in diameter and can accommodate up to two people.

The company succeeded in reaching the target altitude during a test flight.

Currently, the trip will cost 24 million yen, but the company aims to reduce the price significantly in the future to potentially a few million yen.