30 years since the Great Hanshin Earthquake, Memorial Prayers Held in Kobe

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Letters made by lining up lanterns are seen at 5:46 a.m. on Friday, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake at Higashi Yuenchi Park in Chuo Ward, Kobe.

11:54 JST, January 17, 2025

KOBE — Lanterns were lined up to spell out the words “Yorisou 1.17” (Standing by on Jan. 17) at Higashi Yuenchi Park in Kobe as Friday marked the 30th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake, which killed 6,434 people.

Participants observed a moment of silence and offered prayers of remembrance at 5:46 a.m., the time the earthquake struck.

