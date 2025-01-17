30 years since the Great Hanshin Earthquake, Memorial Prayers Held in Kobe
11:54 JST, January 17, 2025
KOBE — Lanterns were lined up to spell out the words “Yorisou 1.17” (Standing by on Jan. 17) at Higashi Yuenchi Park in Kobe as Friday marked the 30th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake, which killed 6,434 people.
Participants observed a moment of silence and offered prayers of remembrance at 5:46 a.m., the time the earthquake struck.
