Odakyu Line Service Resumes Between Shinjuku and Kyodo Stations; Romancecar Operations Remain Suspended

Japan News file photo

The Romancecar at Hakone-Yumoto Station

The Odakyu Line resumed service between Shinjuku and Kyodo stations at around 12:30 on Thursday afternoon. The Romancecar limited express service remains suspended.

There are still delays in the timetable even after the service has resumed.

The Odakyu Line had suspended operations between Shinjuku and Kyodo stations from around 10:35 on Thursday morning due to a signal system failure between Shinjuku and Yoyogi-uehara stations that occurred at around 5:30 on Thursday morning.