Odakyu Line Service Resumes Between Shinjuku and Kyodo Stations; Romancecar Operations Remain Suspended
13:41 JST, January 16, 2025
The Odakyu Line resumed service between Shinjuku and Kyodo stations at around 12:30 on Thursday afternoon. The Romancecar limited express service remains suspended.
There are still delays in the timetable even after the service has resumed.
The Odakyu Line had suspended operations between Shinjuku and Kyodo stations from around 10:35 on Thursday morning due to a signal system failure between Shinjuku and Yoyogi-uehara stations that occurred at around 5:30 on Thursday morning.
