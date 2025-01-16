Chance of M8-M9 Nankai Trough Quake Hitting Japan in 30 Yrs Raised to ‘Around 80％’; Head of Earthquake Panel Urges Public to ‘Stay Alert’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Japan Meteorological Agency official discusses earthquake off Miyazaki Prefecture in Tokyo on August.

The possibility of a magnitude 8 to 9 earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough in the next 30 years was increased from “70% to 80%” to “around 80%,” according to the latest government report released on Wednesday.

For earthquakes that are expected to occur periodically, the possibility of an earthquake increases as more time passes without an occurrence.

However, the chance of an earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough within the next 10 was unchanged from the previous year at “around 30%,” as was the possibility of one occurring in the next 20 years at “around 60%.”

University of Tokyo Prof. Emeritus Naoshi Hirata, who heads the government’s Earthquake Research Committee, which released the report, said: “The figures [of 70% and 80%] mean that an earthquake can occur at any time, so the things that need to be prepared remain the same. I want the public to stay alert.”