Foreign Visitors to Japan Spend Over 8 Trillion Yen for 1st Time
17:27 JST, January 15, 2025
Spending by foreign visitors to Japan exceeded 8 trillion yen for the first time in 2024, reaching 8.1395 trillion yen, according to preliminary statistics released by the Japanese Tourism Agency on Wednesday.
The figure was up by 69.1% from 2019. Boosted by a weaker yen, there have been more visitors from Europe and the United States, who tend to stay for a longer period than other foreign visitors, and this has pushed up the amount of the spending by foreign visitors.
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan also hit a record high in 2024, rising to 36,869,900, up 15.6% from 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Japan saw an estimated 3,489,800 visitors in December, exceeding 3.4 million in a single month for the first time.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes