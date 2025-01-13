University Student in Cardiopulmonary Arrest After Being Found Buried in Snow at Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture
17:24 JST, January 13, 2025
A female university student was taken to a hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest after being found buried in snow at Kagura Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture. She was found at around 10 a.m. on Monday, police said.
The 24-year-old student, a resident of Minami-Aoyama in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, went to the ski resort with her father, Niigata prefectural police said.
She went snowboarding down a slope and her father waited for her at the base, but she did not come down. He became worried and went to look for her, only to find her outside the skiing course area, buried in snow from her chest up, according to the police.
The police are investigating the cause of the accident.
