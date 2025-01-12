Home>Society>General News

Heavy Snow Expected in Northern, Southern Kyushu; Snow Possible in Plains of Fukuoka, Saga Prefs., Other Areas

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People walk on snow-covered sidewalks in the Tenjin district of Fukuoka on Friday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:59 JST, January 12, 2025

Heavy snow is expected on Sunday in the northern and southern parts of Kyushu due to strong cold air flowing over the region, with the mountains and plains in northern Kyushu expected to see heavy snow by evening and the mountains in southern Kyushu by early afternoon, according to the weather agencies in Fukuoka and Kagoshima prefectures.

Both weather agencies have called for caution to be taken to avoid traffic hazards due to snow accumulation and icy surfaces. They also called on preparations to be made to manage crops and agricultural facilities and warned of lightning, as well as severe wind gusts.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING