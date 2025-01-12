Shibuya: Man Found Dead After ‘Falling from Above’ in Front of Parco Shopping Center
11:48 JST, January 12, 2025
A young man was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday after reportedly falling from Shibuya Parco commercial facility in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, according to local police. He was found lying in front of the facility.
A male pedestrian in his 50s who was injured by the falling man was rushed to a hospital after sustaining head injuries, but he is said to be conscious. The police are investigating the details of the incident.
Police said that a witness made an emergency call at around 9 p.m. saying “A person fell from above” in front of Shibuya Parco. A security camera in the area captured footage of a man in his 50s walking with his wife in front of the facility when the young man’s foot hit his head.
The scene is a corner of commercial buildings about 500 meters northwest of JR Shibuya Station.
