Many Nations Focus on Energy Security

The Takahama nuclear power plant in the town of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, as seen from a Yomiuri Shimbun helicopter in November

Many nations are actively using nuclear power because energy security has become increasingly important, and the value of nuclear plants as stable sources of electricity has grown in kind.

Some countries started moving away from nuclear power after the March 2011 accident at the Fukushima No. 1 plant, which is operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Most notably, Germany gradually shut down all 17 of its nuclear reactors by April 2023.

However, Germany has since increased the amount of electricity it imports from France, which relies heavily on nuclear power to meet its energy demands. As a consequence of proactively pushing the wider use of renewable energy sources such as solar power, Germany’s electricity production capacity is affected by the weather, and the power supply has become unstable.

“As things stand, Germany is forced to rely on France’s nuclear power generation in winter and other times when renewables can’t operate at full capacity,” said Keio University Prof. Koji Nomura, an expert in energy economics.

Belgium, which adopted a law in 2003 to phase out nuclear power generation, decided to shut down its seven reactors by 2025. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused natural gas prices to skyrocket, so the Belgian government amended its plan in 2023 and extended the operating life of two reactors until 2035.

Japan is still feeling the impact of shutting down all its reactors after the Fukushima nuclear accident. As many as 19 reactors remain unable to be reactivated due to NRA inspections taking longer to complete, plant operators being unable to gain the required consent of local authorities, and other reasons.

Japan, which has in principle capped the operational lifespan of its reactors at 40 years, has looked to U.S. regulations and other sources for reference. In contrast to Japan, the United States has set 40 years only as a guideline, not as an upper limit. Instead, Washington maximizes the time its nuclear reactors can be used. Some units in the United States can potentially be permitted to operate for 80 years.

A draft of the Japanese government’s Strategic Energy Plan, which will be revised this fiscal year, clearly stipulated a plan to promote the “maximum utilization” of nuclear power. In June, the GX (green transformation) decarbonization electricity law, which will make it possible for reactors to operate for more than 60 years, will come into force.

Long-term operation of nuclear reactors raises concerns about the deterioration of these facilities over the years. Reactor pressure vessels will weaken when exposed to intense radiation for a long time. Many reactor parts can be replaced, but safety is paramount for the long-term operation of these units. This will require exhaustive maintenance and management for the period a reactor is in use.