Illuminated Icicles Brighten Up Chichibu Region in Saitama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People look at illuminated icicles in the town of Yokoze in Saitama Prefecture in the early evening on Thursday.

The icicles of Ashigakubo, which are regarded as one of the three great icicle displays of Saitama Prefecture’s Chichibu region were opened to public viewing for the season on Thursday. The Ashigakubo icicles, which are about 30 meters high and about 200 meters wide, were made artificially by volunteers spraying water.

The icicles were lit up in a variety of colors on Thursday to create a fantastic atmosphere. They are located in a valley by the railroad between Ashigakubo and Yokoze stations on the Seibu Chichibu Line.

Of the two other great icicle displays of Chichibu, the Misotsuchi icicles were opened to the public on Friday, to be followed by the Onouchi icicles on Sunday.