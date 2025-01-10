Tokaido Shinkansen Delayed Due to Heavy Snow

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Central Japan Railway

Tokaido Shinkansen services have been operating at reduced speeds on some sections between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations from the first train on Friday due to heavy snowfall, according to Central Japan Railway.

As of 8:50 a.m., trains passing through the area are expected to be delayed by up to 50 minutes, and delays may increase depending on future snow conditions.

The delays are due to heavy snowfall in Maibara, Shiga Prefecture.

There is a possibility that delays will persist throughout the day, so the company urges passengers to check the latest status.