Heavy snowfall expected to continue through Friday; Authorities Warn of Impact on Public Transportation

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: Snow is removed Thursday morning at Tsurugajo Castle in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture.

Right: People walk on a snow-clad road in Fukui City on Thursday morning.

Heavy snowfall was observed Thursday morning, mainly on the Japan Sea side, due to a strong winter pressure pattern. These conditions are expected to continue through Friday, and the Meteorological Agency is calling for caution regarding the impact of heavy snowstorms on public transportation.

According to the agency, the most snowfall seen over the 24 hours to 9 a.m. Thursday included 53 centimeters in Shirakawa , Gifu Prefecture; 52 centimeters in Hida, Gifu Prefecture; 51 centimeters in Nishiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture; and 49 centimeters in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture.

The 24-hour snowfall expected by 6 a.m. Friday was 80 centimeters in the Hokuriku region (including Niigata Prefecture), 70 centimeters in the Tohoku and Tokai regions, 60 centimeters in Hokkaido and the Chugoku region and 50 centimeters in the Kinki region.