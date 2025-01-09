Heavy snowfall expected to continue through Friday; Authorities Warn of Impact on Public Transportation
16:11 JST, January 9, 2025
Heavy snowfall was observed Thursday morning, mainly on the Japan Sea side, due to a strong winter pressure pattern. These conditions are expected to continue through Friday, and the Meteorological Agency is calling for caution regarding the impact of heavy snowstorms on public transportation.
According to the agency, the most snowfall seen over the 24 hours to 9 a.m. Thursday included 53 centimeters in Shirakawa , Gifu Prefecture; 52 centimeters in Hida, Gifu Prefecture; 51 centimeters in Nishiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture; and 49 centimeters in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture.
The 24-hour snowfall expected by 6 a.m. Friday was 80 centimeters in the Hokuriku region (including Niigata Prefecture), 70 centimeters in the Tohoku and Tokai regions, 60 centimeters in Hokkaido and the Chugoku region and 50 centimeters in the Kinki region.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- ‘Maximum Use’ of Nuclear Power Eyed in Revised Energy Plan; Japan Seeks Decarbonization, Stable Supply of Enough Energy
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Japan business Sentiment Improves Slightly, BOJ Tankan Shows