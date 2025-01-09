Endangered Japanese Cat Dies at Tokyo Zoo; 18-Year-Old Tsushima Leopard Cat was Oldest in Captivity in Japan

Courtesy of Tokyo Zoological Park Society

Momo, a Tsushima leopard cat

An endangered Tsushima leopard cat has died at Inokashira Park Zoo in Musashino, Tokyo, the metropolitan government announced. Named Momo, the 18-year-old feline was the oldest Tsushima leopard cat in captivity in Japan.

Tsushima leopard cats are designated as a national natural treasure. According to the zoo, they are only found in the wild in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture. They measure 50 to 60 centimeters long and weigh 3 to 5 kilograms.

Momo came to Inokashira Park Zoo from the Fukuoka City Zoo in November 2015, later moving to the Nagoya City Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya. She eventually returned to the Inokashira zoo in November 2019.

In December last year, Momo began to show signs of decline, including a lack of strength in her hind legs. From Jan. 4, she was unable to lift her body up.

A veterinarian confirmed that she had died on Tuesday morning. The cause of death is being investigated at research institutions, including a university.