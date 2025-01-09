Home>Society>General News

Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Workers inspect a Japan Airlines plane with an apparent flat tire at 10:22 a.m. on Thursday at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:32 JST, January 9, 2025

One of the tires on the left main landing gear of a Japan Airlines plane went flat as it was landing on Runway B at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday morning. None of the 65 passengers and crew were injured.

The airplane, JAL Flight 182 (a Boeing 737-800) from Komatsu Airport, Ishikawa Prefecture, touched down safely despite the complication at around 9:25 a.m.

The runway was closed for about 25 minutes, affecting at least 15 flights, according to the Tokyo airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING