Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers inspect a Japan Airlines plane with an apparent flat tire at 10:22 a.m. on Thursday at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

One of the tires on the left main landing gear of a Japan Airlines plane went flat as it was landing on Runway B at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday morning. None of the 65 passengers and crew were injured.

The airplane, JAL Flight 182 (a Boeing 737-800) from Komatsu Airport, Ishikawa Prefecture, touched down safely despite the complication at around 9:25 a.m.

The runway was closed for about 25 minutes, affecting at least 15 flights, according to the Tokyo airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.