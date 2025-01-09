Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
12:32 JST, January 9, 2025
One of the tires on the left main landing gear of a Japan Airlines plane went flat as it was landing on Runway B at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Thursday morning. None of the 65 passengers and crew were injured.
The airplane, JAL Flight 182 (a Boeing 737-800) from Komatsu Airport, Ishikawa Prefecture, touched down safely despite the complication at around 9:25 a.m.
The runway was closed for about 25 minutes, affecting at least 15 flights, according to the Tokyo airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
