Heavy Snowfall Warning Issued by Japan’s Weather Agency; about 70 cm of Snow Expected to Fall in Northern Areas
19:40 JST, January 8, 2025
An emergency alert was issued on Wednesday, warning of heavy snow that is set to fall through Friday mainly along the Sea of Japan.
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency on Wednesday issued the warning, urging people to refrain from non-essential outings. The snowfall may cause vehicles to become stranded as well as delays and cancellations to public transport services.
As much as 70 centimeters of snow is expected to fall by noon on Thursday, while Hokkaido is expected to see 60 centimeters. About 50 centimeters is expected to fall in Chugoku and 30 centimeters is expected to fall in the Kanto, Koshin and Kinki regions.
By noon on Friday, snow reaching about 70 centimeters is expected to hit the Tohoku, Hokuriku, Tokai and Chugoku regions, and 50 centimeters is due to fall in the Hokkaido, Kanto, Koshin and Kinki regions.
