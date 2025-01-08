Kumamon Receives Over 4,500 New Year’s Cards from Japan, Abroad

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kumamon shows off some of the New Year’s cards it had received at the prefectural government office on Tuesday.

KUMAMOTO — Kumamon, the widely beloved mascot for Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, had received 4,585 New Year’s cards from within the country and abroad as of Monday.

The character said it will reply to as many as possible of the cards it receives through around Jan. 15.

About 10% of the cards came from within Kumamoto, with many more sent from Tokyo and Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures. Cards also arrived from 10 other countries and regions, such as Taiwan and China.

Kumamon showed off some of the cards it had received at the prefectural government office on Tuesday. “Thank you so much for sending me many New Year’s cards!” it said. “This year, I’m marking the 15th anniversary of my debut. I’ll do my best!”