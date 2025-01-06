Quadrantids Meteor Shower Shines Above Mt. Fuji; Photographers Exclaim in Delight
17:59 JST, January 6, 2025
The Quadrantids meteor shower, one of the three major meteor showers, was at its best from shortly before dawn on Saturday morning.
Many astronomy fans looked up at the night sky, as the meteor shower could be observed under good conditions with no moonlight interference.
On the shores of Lake Shoji in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, amateur photographers set up their tripods from late on Friday night to photograph the celestial show at the start of the year, and when a large shooting star streaked across the sky, they cheered in delight.
