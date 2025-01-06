Acrobatic Stunts Extend Quake Recovery Wishes at New Year Firefighters’ Festival in
16:08 JST, January 6, 2025
Members of a group maintaining a centuries-old firefighting tradition display banners praying for the recovery from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake atop bamboo ladders during the dezomeshiki New Year’s Fire Review festival at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
Originating in the Edo period (1603-1867), the annual event is now organized by the Tokyo Fire Department to raise fire safety awareness.
This year, about 2,900 firefighters and members of local fire companies took part. During the event, Edo Firemanship Preservation Association members performed amazing acrobatic stunts on ladders, a tradition passed down from firefighters of Edo, the old name for Tokyo.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise