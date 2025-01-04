Back to Everyday Life; Travelers Come Back to Normality after Year-End, New Year’s Holidays
14:49 JST, January 4, 2025
A Tokaido Shinkansen platform at JR Tokyo Station on Saturday morning is packed with travelers who spent the year-end and New Year’s holidays in their hometowns. According to Japan Railway companies, Tokyo-bound Nozomi trains for the day were almost fully booked, as passengers were required to reserve seats on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines during the holidays. “I was glad to see my parents for the first time in a long time and know that they are in good health,” said a 33-year-old woman from Kita Ward, Tokyo, who visited her family in Nagoya.
