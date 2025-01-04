Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The government as of Dec. 1 has made it possible for young nationals from five countries including Britain and Canada to reapply for a second working holiday visa.

There are plans to expand the list of eligible countries and regions to about 10 by the end of this fiscal year.

The government aims to have the participants work in tourist areas and to increase Japanese citizens’ opportunities for international exchange.

Previously, the working holiday visa, which allows foreigners to stay in Japan for an extended period while working, was only available to each participant once.

Beginning in December, however, citizens of New Zealand, Denmark and Austria can reapply for a second working holiday visa after returning to their home countries, while Britons and Canadians can either reapply for the visa after returning home or renew their current visa for a second consecutive year.

Japan first introduced the working holiday program with Australia in 1980. As of December 2024, the program covers 30 countries and regions.