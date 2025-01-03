Families of Japan Coast Guard Crew Members Mourn at Haneda Crash Site; 1 Year Anniversary Marked with Prayers, Moment of Silence
14:30 JST, January 3, 2025
The families of the five Japan Coast Guard members who died in an aircraft collision on Jan. 2, 2024, mourned the deceased at an area near Haneda Airport’s Runway C, where the crash occurred, one year after the collision on Thursday.
A bus carrying nearly 30 family members of the JCG crew headed for the airport grounds shortly after 5 p.m. Mourners placed flowers about 100 meters from where the aircraft was prior to the collision.
Prayers were offered at 5:47 p.m., the time of the crash.
Senior JCG officials, other JCG members and airport staff also observed a moment of silence on an observation deck at the airport.
At the same time, passenger planes carrying New Year holidaymakers were taking off and landing on Runway C on Thursday.
On Jan. 2, 2024, the JCG aircraft carrying relief supplies for those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake collided with a Japan Airlines plane and burned down. All the crew members on the JCG aircraft were killed except the 40-year-old captain.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)