Ameyoko Shopping Street Bustling with Shoppers Preparing for New Year’s Holidays; Bargain Hunting Popular Amid Rising Prices
15:19 JST, December 31, 2024
The famous Ameyoko shopping street in the Ueno district of Taito Ward, Tokyo, was filled with shoppers and tourists on Monday, most of them looking for food for New Year’s dishes.
As prices of food and other items have continued to rise recently, shoppers continually checked the price tags of items such as crab, tuna and herring roe to get a good bargain as New Year’s Day drew closer.
“I gave up buying king crabs because they were so expensive, but I got some octopus that my dad likes,” said Tomohiro Kaneko, a 49-year-old company worker from Saitama Prefecture. “I want to spend the New Year’s holidays with my family, relaxing at home.”
According to the Ameyoko shops’ association, about 420,000 shoppers visited the street on Monday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)