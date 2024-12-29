Illumination Honoring Earthquakes Begins in Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref.; 1,500 Plastic Bottles Shine Message of Remembrance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A message is lit up in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday.

KESENNUMA, Miaygi — A message to remember Japan’s earthquakes illuminated the former building of Kesennuma Koyo High School, a relic of the Great East Japan Earthquake, in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday.

The illumination observes the dates January 17, March 11 and January 1 — of the Great Hanshin Earthquake, the Great East Japan Earthquake and the Noto Peninsula Earthquake — and promises to pass them down for the future.

The project was organized to honor the Great East Japan Earthquake and the Great Hanshin Earthquake, and to extend wishes for the quick recovery from damage following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

About 1,500 plastic bottles filled with LED lights were hung on the fence in front of the former school building to create the message.

“I hope [this event] will become an opportunity for people not to forget about disasters and think about preparations,” said a representative of the Ruins of the Great East Japan Earthquake Kesennuma City Memorial Museum.

The illumination will run through January 31. The message is lit up for about four hours after sunset.