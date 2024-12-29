Home>Society>General News

Decorative ‘Kagamimochi’ Rice Cakes Prepared at Store in Yokohama; Mochi Made to Celebrate New Year in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:41 JST, December 29, 2024

Workers prepare sets of kagamimochi, decorative glutinous rice cakes, made to celebrate the New Year. Okurayama Aoyagi, a long-established seller of Japanese confectioneries in Kohoku Ward, Yokohama, produces them using high-quality glutinous rice from Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

The rice cakes are made by pounding steamed rice grains with pestles, giving them a chewy texture making them easy to bite.

The store is scheduled to make about 1,000 sets of kagamimochi by Monday.

