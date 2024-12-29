Decorative ‘Kagamimochi’ Rice Cakes Prepared at Store in Yokohama; Mochi Made to Celebrate New Year in Japan
15:41 JST, December 29, 2024
Workers prepare sets of kagamimochi, decorative glutinous rice cakes, made to celebrate the New Year. Okurayama Aoyagi, a long-established seller of Japanese confectioneries in Kohoku Ward, Yokohama, produces them using high-quality glutinous rice from Niigata and Toyama prefectures.
The rice cakes are made by pounding steamed rice grains with pestles, giving them a chewy texture making them easy to bite.
The store is scheduled to make about 1,000 sets of kagamimochi by Monday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise