Japan to Call for ‘Special Preparations’ during Nankai Trough Quake Warning; Call Comes Following Review of Public Response

A hospital worker checks food stocks in Gobo, Wakayama Prefecture, on Aug. 9 the day after a special advisory was issued over a possible Nankai Trough mega earthquake.

The public is being asked to make “special preparations,” which include always carrying cash and identification documents, whenever a special advisory over a potential Nankai Trough mega earthquake is in effect so they can quickly evacuate in the event of a tremor, according to the Cabinet Office.

It recently conducted a review of its call for disaster preparedness during the first-ever special advisory that was issued in August over a potential Nankai Trough mega earthquake.

The findings of the review were announced on Dec. 20 and follow an examination of the public’s response after the special advisory was issued.

When the special advisory was announced, the Cabinet Office called on anyone who may be affected to “reconfirm preparations made during normal times.” Those preparations include knowing evacuating routes and the location of evacuation sites as well as maintaining stocks of emergency supplies.

People were also urged to be prepared for an immediate evacuation, for instance during a tsunami warning, but an official of the Cabinet Office said the message “clearly did not reach the public.”

The Cabinet Office has therefore decided to call for the special preparations.

The Cabinet Office will also make a compilation of cases that demonstrate the actual responses seen after the special advisory was issued. It will also compile multilingual documents for foreigners.

In autumn this year, the Cabinet Office sent out a survey to local governments and businesses in 707 municipalities in 29 prefectures, including Tokyo, that were subject to the special advisory.

Among the responses it received were demands that the government present a uniform way for residents and companies to respond to special advisories.

But the Cabinet Office did not present one, saying that responses will differ between regions.