Two Adorable White Tiger Cubs at Saitama Pref. Zoo Grow Bigger; Will Be Displayed to Public From Jan. 4

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Two white tiger cub brothers are seen on Friday at Tobu Zoo in Saitama Pref.

Two white tiger cubs, which were born at Tobu Zoo in Saitama Prefecture on Nov. 7, have been steadily growing since then, and visitors will soon get to see these adorable babies.

The two new arrivals are brothers and were born to a six-year-old father and a nine-year-old mother named Sugar and Salty, respectively. The cubs weighed about 1 kilogram each at birth and have since grown to about 5 kilograms each. Up to now, they have been kept in a rear area of the rearing house, which is closed to visitors.

Since they have grown healthily without major issues, the zoo has decided to show them to visitors from January 4. Currently, keepers are getting them acclimated to being seen by large numbers of people by letting 50 visitors per day into their room.