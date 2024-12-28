Two Adorable White Tiger Cubs at Saitama Pref. Zoo Grow Bigger; Will Be Displayed to Public From Jan. 4
13:25 JST, December 28, 2024
Two white tiger cubs, which were born at Tobu Zoo in Saitama Prefecture on Nov. 7, have been steadily growing since then, and visitors will soon get to see these adorable babies.
The two new arrivals are brothers and were born to a six-year-old father and a nine-year-old mother named Sugar and Salty, respectively. The cubs weighed about 1 kilogram each at birth and have since grown to about 5 kilograms each. Up to now, they have been kept in a rear area of the rearing house, which is closed to visitors.
Since they have grown healthily without major issues, the zoo has decided to show them to visitors from January 4. Currently, keepers are getting them acclimated to being seen by large numbers of people by letting 50 visitors per day into their room.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A cub with his mother
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A cub reacts to a visitor during a training session
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Two white tiger cub brothers
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter