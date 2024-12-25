Home>Society>General News

JR Yokosuka Line Temporarily Suspended After a Man Apparently Jumps from Platform; 22 Services Canceled, 67 Delayed over 2 Hours

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:07 JST, December 25, 2024

The JR Yokosuka Line was temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning after a man was hit by a train at a station in Yokohama, according to police and East Japan Railway Co. (JR East).

The man was hit by a 15-car train after apparently jumping from a platform at Higashi-Totsuka Station at around 7:20 a.m.

He was confirmed dead soon after, according to police, who are investigating his identity and the incident.

There were 22 service cancellations on JR Yokosuka and other lines. Another 67 services were delayed up to about 130 minutes, affecting about 140,000 passengers, according to JR East.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING