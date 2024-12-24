Drone-like Objects Above Yamaguchi Pref. Airport Force Runway Closure; Flight from Haneda Airport Rerouted
13:50 JST, December 24, 2024
YAMAGUCHI — Multiple drone-like objects were spotted over the runway at Iwakuni Kintaikyo Airport in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Sunday night, causing the runway to be closed for about an hour, according to government officials.
About 240 people on two flights were affected by the incident.
The airport shares a runway with the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.
According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry’s Iwakuni Airport office, the runway was closed after air traffic controllers spotted the drone-like objects at about 7 p.m. An All Nippon Airways flight from Haneda to Iwakuni was unable to land and changed its destination to Hiroshima Airport in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture, and its return flight to Haneda was also delayed. The Yamaguchi prefectural police are investigating the incident.
Issues involving drones have recently been reported in the vicinity of airports and defense-related facilities that are designated as no-fly zones.
In December 2022, a drone-like object was observed flying near Naha Airport in Naha, forcing the runway to be closed, affecting a total of seven flights.
In March of this year, it was discovered that videos of what appeared to be aerial drone shots of the destroyer Izumo docked at the Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture were posted on Chinese video sharing sites.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Raises Investor Expectations in Japan; Equal Weighting To Provide New Perspective
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)