Bear Attack Countermeasures Expanded by Local Governments; Protective Equipment, Training Facilities Being Used

Police officers in specialized gear are seen at a supermarket where a bear is taking refuge in Akita on Nov. 30.

AKITA/NIIGATA — Following an increase in bear attacks, local governments are expanding measures to reduce the number of them appearing in residential areas.

They are focusing on initiatives that suit local circumstances such as introducing protective equipment for police officers, cutting down fruit trees and building a gun range for hunters.

The national government has also set up a grant to provide support to such efforts.

A bear attacked an employee at a supermarket in Akita in late November and remained there for two days. Police officers entered the store wearing the specialized gear, with full-face helmets, and protective clothing and gloves that cover the forearms.

Provision of the gear was organized by the Akita prefectural police following a case where two police officers were attacked by a bear in Kazuno, Akita Prefecture, in May.

“We will consider introducing equipment to protect the lower body, too,” said Tetsuya Yamamoto, chief of the prefectural police.

Last fiscal year, 70 people were injured by bears in Akita, the highest of any prefecture, and nearly 90% of the attacks occurred in residential areas.

The prefecture since July has been cutting down fruit trees that bears like and clearing away bushes at 29 locations in 16 cities, towns and villages. It has also established a system to provide residents who have been attacked by bears with a compensation payment of between ¥100,000 and ¥300,000.

“You can encounter bears even when being careful. The compensation payment is intended to make people more aware of the danger,” said Takashi Chiba, director of the prefecture’s nature conservation division.

The Niigata prefectural government established its first gun range for hunting rifles in the city of Niigata earlier this year. Rifles with a longer range are said to be more effective from a safety perspective for capturing large animals. The prefecture is working to improve the skills of hunters.

The prefecture has also improved the “bear sighting map” on its website by adding information on bear captures and on 120 motion activated cameras installed throughout the prefecture. “We hope that the map will be used to alert residents and for the local government to cut down the bushes,” a prefectural official said.

Due to the increasing number of people being attacked by bears, the national government has added them to the list of “designated wildlife species for control.” They are to be captured in an organized manner and their population is to be managed.

The Environment Ministry established a grant system for prefectures, which is being utilized by 23 prefectures as of Dec. 13.

Nagano Prefecture is making use of the grant system to dispatch experts to advise residents on bear countermeasures. It also formed a team of local government employees and hunting club members to patrol and capture bears in areas where they are frequently spotted.

“Bear habitats and the circumstances behind bear attacks differ from district to district. We hope that the grant system will be put to good use in addressing each of the issues,” said a ministry official in charge of it.