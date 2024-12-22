Kurt Campbell Praises Yomiuri Shimbun’s Tsuneo Watanabe’s Legacy in Strengthening U.S.-Japan Relations
16:37 JST, December 22, 2024
WASHINGTON — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell issued a statement to The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday in response to the passing of Tsuneo Watanabe, representative director and editor-in-chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.
He said, “Mr. Watanabe’s remarkable career and his profound contributions to journalism and U.S.-Japan relations will be remembered and cherished.” Campbell praised Watanabe’s efforts in strengthening cultural ties between Japan and the United States, including through baseball, calling it his “legacy.” He also said, “His work has left an indelible mark on both our nations, and he will be greatly missed.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues