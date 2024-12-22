Home>Society>General News

Kurt Campbell Praises Yomiuri Shimbun’s Tsuneo Watanabe’s Legacy in Strengthening U.S.-Japan Relations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kurt Campbell

By Takayuki Fuchigami / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

16:37 JST, December 22, 2024

WASHINGTON — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell issued a statement to The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday in response to the passing of Tsuneo Watanabe, representative director and editor-in-chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.

He said, “Mr. Watanabe’s remarkable career and his profound contributions to journalism and U.S.-Japan relations will be remembered and cherished.” Campbell praised Watanabe’s efforts in strengthening cultural ties between Japan and the United States, including through baseball, calling it his “legacy.” He also said, “His work has left an indelible mark on both our nations, and he will be greatly missed.”

