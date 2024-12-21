Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The total number of teachers and other school staff punished or reprimanded for sexual crimes and violence in Japan hit a record high of 320 in fiscal 2023, an education ministry survey showed Friday.

The annual figure topped 300 for the first time, according to the survey of public schools.

Of the offenders, 195 were dismissed, 69 were suspended from duty, and 17 took pay cuts. By age group, those in their 20s accounted for the largest number at 105, followed by 86 in their 30s, 78 in their 50s and 51 in their 40s.

The survey was taken at a total of 67 boards of education in Japan’s 47 prefectures and 20 ordinance designated big cities.

The total number of staff at public schools, mainly elementary to high schools and special needs schools, who were punished or reprimanded in fiscal 2023 rose 257 from the previous year to 4,829. Of them, 2,302, the largest group, were involved in traffic violations or accidents.

The survey also found that the number of teachers and other school staff absent from work due to mental illness increased by 580 to 7,119, hitting a record high.

The total included 3,443 at elementary schools, 1,705 at junior high schools, 966 at high schools and 928 at special needs schools. The most cited reason was the one related to giving guidance to students.

The ministry said that it needs to analyze the survey results and consider measures to avoid teachers taking leave due to mental illness.