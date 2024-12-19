Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Snow and sleet fall on the grounds of Sensoji Temple in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

The first snowfall of the season was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday due to a strong cold front, 15 days earlier than the average year and 25 days earlier than last winter.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, sleet was confirmed to be falling in Minato Ward, Tokyo, at about 6:55 a.m.

The first snowfall of the season was also observed in other locations of the Kanto region, including Yokohama and Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, from Wednesday night to dawn on Thursday, the agency said.