Yomiuri, Dow Jones Plan For Corporate News Service Positively Anticipated By Japan’s Business Leaders
18:27 JST, December 18, 2024
Positive expectations have been voiced in the business community for “DOW JONES YOMIURI SHIMBUN Pro,” a digital media service for corporate clients, which will be launched by The Yomiuri Shimbun and U.S. media company Dow Jones & Co. next spring.
The two companies announced Tuesday the launch of the service, which will provide information essential to corporate management and organizational operations, as well as providing such information overseas.
Masakazu Tokura, the chairman of both Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) and Sumitomo Chemical Co., released a comment saying, “I hope [the service] will provide highly specialized information that will contribute to appropriate corporate management and business judgement.”
Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and corporate advisor to Mitsubishi Corp., commented, “I hope that information on Japanese companies will reach overseas businesspeople directly, thereby increasing their interest in the Japanese economy.”
Takeshi Niinami, chairperson of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) and president of Suntory Holdings Ltd., told The Yomiuri Shimbun: “In this globalized world, business judgement cannot be exercised without possessing information. I hope [the service] will help broaden corporate managers’ perspectives.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)