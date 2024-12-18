Yomiuri, Dow Jones Plan For Corporate News Service Positively Anticipated By Japan’s Business Leaders





Positive expectations have been voiced in the business community for “DOW JONES YOMIURI SHIMBUN Pro,” a digital media service for corporate clients, which will be launched by The Yomiuri Shimbun and U.S. media company Dow Jones & Co. next spring.

The two companies announced Tuesday the launch of the service, which will provide information essential to corporate management and organizational operations, as well as providing such information overseas.

Masakazu Tokura, the chairman of both Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) and Sumitomo Chemical Co., released a comment saying, “I hope [the service] will provide highly specialized information that will contribute to appropriate corporate management and business judgement.”

Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and corporate advisor to Mitsubishi Corp., commented, “I hope that information on Japanese companies will reach overseas businesspeople directly, thereby increasing their interest in the Japanese economy.”

Takeshi Niinami, chairperson of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) and president of Suntory Holdings Ltd., told The Yomiuri Shimbun: “In this globalized world, business judgement cannot be exercised without possessing information. I hope [the service] will help broaden corporate managers’ perspectives.”