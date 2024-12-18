Japan’s Foreign Visitor Count from Jan.-Nov. 2024 Breaks Previous Whole-Year Record; South Korea and China are Sources of Largest Numbers
17:14 JST, December 18, 2024
The total number of foreign visitors to Japan from January to November 2024 was 33,379,900, setting a new record for annual visitors, even before accounting for those arriving in December.
The previous record was 31,882,049 visitors, set in 2019.
Breaking down the data by country and region, the largest number of visitors, 7,950,300, came from South Korea, 49.0% than visited from that country in 2019. China was next, with 6,376,900 visitors, a 28.2% decrease. East Asia, including Taiwan and Hong Kong, accounted for about 70% of the total.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)