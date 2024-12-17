Digital Media Subscription Service for Corporations to Be Launched Next Spring





The Yomiuri Shimbun and U.S. media company Dow Jones & Co. plan to launch a digital media service for corporate customers next spring. The subscription service will be called the “DOW JONES YOMIURI SHIMBUN Pro.”

As technological innovations and social changes accelerate, situations in Japan and around the world are becoming less stable. People in corporate management and organizational operations are more eager than ever to obtain information that will help them foresee coming changes as quickly as possible.

The two companies will aim to meet this demand by capitalizing on their strengths in keeping fully abreast of frontline developments in various areas and providing, in a real-time manner, news items that shed essential light on changing situations as well as information “seeds” with great potential to shape future events.

The Yomiuri Shimbun will also enhance its ability to provide news globally. Selected news items will be translated into English by dedicated staff and offered through Dow Jones media services. Accurate updates on matters concerning Japan will be delivered to the rest of the world.

When information distributed through this new service enables international understanding of how Japanese companies and organizations are working to overcome difficult situations, it will generate a virtuous cycle both in Japan and abroad and help Japan to achieve growth.

Founded in 1882 in the United States, Dow Jones provides business news services and operates such brands as The Wall Street Journal, a renowned newspaper established in 1889, and Dow Jones Newswires, which provides financial and business information.

The Yomiuri Shimbun has about 2,500 staff writers, the largest number in Japan, covering such areas as politics, the economy, international affairs, society, science, medicine, education, regional affairs, lifestyles, culture and sports. The Yomiuri Shimbun intends to further enhance its capabilities through this new project and improve its content.