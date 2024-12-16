Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line Service Suspended; Reports of Smoke Coming from under Train (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Metro

Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line services were suspended on a section of line after passengers reported smoke emanating from underneath a train on Monday morning. The services resumed at around noon.

According to Tokyo Metro, a passenger reported that smoke was coming from underneath the train at Kodenmacho Station just before 10 a.m. on the same day.

Services on the line were temporarily suspended on both the in-bound and out-bound lines between Nakaokachimachi and Ningyocho stations for safety inspections.