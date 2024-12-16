Unexploded Bomb Removed from Central Nagoya; 3,700 Residents Evacuated
11:29 JST, December 16, 2024
NAGOYA — Subway services were partly suspended and other precautions were put in place as work to remove an unexploded bomb found in central Nagoya took place on Sunday. The removal work was completed successfully in about three hours.
According to the Nagoya city government and other sources, the work began at 10 a.m. on the same day, with a unit of the Ground Self-Defense Force removing the fuse from the bomb and carrying the explosive away from the site.
The municipality called on about 3,700 residents near the site to evacuate, and municipal buses detoured to avoid the area, making the site and surrounding locations temporarily deserted.
