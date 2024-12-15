Megumi Yokota’s Mother Calls for Return of Daughter, All North Korea Abductees at Govt Symposium

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sakie Yokota speaks at a symposium on the abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korea in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

The mother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korea, called for the return of Japanese nationals as soon as possible at a government-organized symposium to discuss the abduction issue in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

“Every day, they are trying to reach out to us, saying ‘Please help us now,’” Sakie Yokota, 88, said at the symposium, renewing her calls for the quick rescue of the abductees.

Megumi was 13 years old when she was abducted by North Korean agents.

“Once again, I want to hear my daughter’s cheerful voice, saying, ‘Mom, I’m home,’” said Yokota, as a photo of Megumi in school uniform was shown at the venue. The photo is believed to have been taken shortly after her abduction.

“I hope the government under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will demonstrate the need for resolving the issue with powerful statements,” said Takuya Yokota, 56, Megumi’s younger brother and representative of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who also serves as minister in charge of the abduction issue, also attended the symposium.

“Cooperation with the international community is essential for resolving various issues with North Korea, including the abduction issue,” Hayashi said, expressing his intention to push efforts to work with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and others.

The symposium was held as part of North Korean Human Rights Abuses Awareness Week, which is designated as Dec. 10 to 16.