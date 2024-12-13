Nihon Hidankyo Delegation Returns to Japan Following Award Ceremony; 30 Members Greeted at Haneda after Peace Prize Win

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shigemitsu Tanaka, a cochairperson of Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations,) left, and other members arrive at Haneda Airport on Friday after attending the Nobel award ceremony in Norway.

The delegation from Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), recipient of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, arrived in Japan Friday morning from Oslo, the Norwegian capital where the Nobel award ceremony had taken place.

About 30 members of the group, including three cochairpersons, entered the arrival lobby at Haneda Airport in Tokyo just before 9 a.m. People waiting welcomed them with applause, saying, “Congratulations!” The group waved back.

“We are back now,” Shigemitsu Tanaka, 84, a cochairperson, said smiling to reporters at the airport. “Thank you so much.”