Nihon Hidankyo Delegation Returns to Japan Following Award Ceremony; 30 Members Greeted at Haneda after Peace Prize Win
14:50 JST, December 13, 2024
The delegation from Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), recipient of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, arrived in Japan Friday morning from Oslo, the Norwegian capital where the Nobel award ceremony had taken place.
About 30 members of the group, including three cochairpersons, entered the arrival lobby at Haneda Airport in Tokyo just before 9 a.m. People waiting welcomed them with applause, saying, “Congratulations!” The group waved back.
“We are back now,” Shigemitsu Tanaka, 84, a cochairperson, said smiling to reporters at the airport. “Thank you so much.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)