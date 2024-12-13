Forest-Inspired Staff Uniforms for 2025 Kansai-Osaka Expo Pavilion Unveiled in Tokyo
13:52 JST, December 13, 2024
Forest-inspired uniforms for attendant staff of one of the signature pavilions at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo were shown to the public in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.
The pavilion, “Better Co-Being,” is being produced by Prof. Hiroaki Miyata of Keio University. The uniforms were jointly produced by sports apparel company Goldwin Inc. and fashion designer Yuima Nakazato.
Better Co-Being has no roof or walls and is in the Forest of Tranquility, a central area of the Expo where many trees are planted. For the uniforms, Goldwin developed a new fabric that blocks ultraviolet light and lowers the air temperature felt by wears, so that they can adapt to the outdoor environment. The design was inspired by sunlight filtering through forest foliage, and the patterns are unique for each set of clothing.
“They’ve exactly become clothes that respect individuality,” Miyata said of the uniforms. “I think Expo visitors can rediscover nature’s allure by seeing the uniforms flutter in the wind or the blurred shadows formed on them by the sun.”
