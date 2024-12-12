Toilet Troubles Force JAL, ANA Planes Back to Starting Points; Both Boeing 787-9 Models But Experienced No Common Glitches

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JAL and ANA planes are seen at Haneda Airport.

A Japan Airlines plane and an All Nippon Airways plane both had toilet-drainage problems that caused them to return to their departure airports Tuesday. Both planes are Boeing 787-9s, but they were said to have experienced no common glitches.

JAL Flight 773 was carrying 142 passengers and crew, and departed Narita Airport on Tuesday bound for Melbourne. Its toilet malfunction occurred at around 6:35 p.m. when it was flying about 190 kilometers south-southeast of Narita, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The aircraft turned around and landed back at Narita at 9:08 p.m. Flight 773 later departed on a different aircraft.

ANA Flight 208 from Milan to Haneda Airport likewise experienced a toilet problem above Turkey at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, causing it to turn back and land in Milan at 1:48 a.m. on Wednesday. The airplane was carrying 178 passengers and crew. ANA ultimately canceled the flight.