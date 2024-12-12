Production of Kadomatsu Bamboo Decorations for New Year Reaches Peak in Japan’s Chiba Pref.
16:02 JST, December 12, 2024
CHIBA — Workers at Soshi, a gardening company in Tonosho, Chiba Prefecture, are busy preparing kadomatsu, which are traditional entrance decorations for New Year’s made of cut bamboos, green pine branches and straw, on Wednesday.
Rows of kadomatsu, about 1 meter to 2.4 meters in height, lined the inside of a greenhouse in the town, with green bamboo that have been freshly cut on top and were decorated. By the end of the year, the company will ship about 1,000 pairs of kadomatsu to markets in Tokyo. The decorations will adorn the gates and entrances of hotels, commercial facilities and elsewhere.
“We are making them with the wish for everyone to have a healthy and bright New Year,” said Hiroshi Yamada, 57, the representative of the company, with a smile on his face.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)