Production of Kadomatsu Bamboo Decorations for New Year Reaches Peak in Japan’s Chiba Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rows of kadomatsu New Year entrance decorations are seen in Tonosho, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.

CHIBA — Workers at Soshi, a gardening company in Tonosho, Chiba Prefecture, are busy preparing kadomatsu, which are traditional entrance decorations for New Year’s made of cut bamboos, green pine branches and straw, on Wednesday.

Rows of kadomatsu, about 1 meter to 2.4 meters in height, lined the inside of a greenhouse in the town, with green bamboo that have been freshly cut on top and were decorated. By the end of the year, the company will ship about 1,000 pairs of kadomatsu to markets in Tokyo. The decorations will adorn the gates and entrances of hotels, commercial facilities and elsewhere.

“We are making them with the wish for everyone to have a healthy and bright New Year,” said Hiroshi Yamada, 57, the representative of the company, with a smile on his face.