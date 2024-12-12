Japan Nobel Peace Prize Winner Delegation Meets Norwegian Prime Minister; Nihon Hidankyo Cochair Expresses Hope for Ban on Use of Nuclear Weapons

Pool / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nihon Hidankyo Cochair Terumi Tanaka, second from left, and others meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, third from left, in Oslo on Wednesday.

OSLO — Terumi Tanaka, 92, a cochair of Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), which received this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, and some other members of the delegation met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Norwegian capital on Wednesday.

Tanaka participated in a joint press conference with Store held at the Prime Minister’s Office and touched on the threat of the use of nuclear weapons by nations such as Russia, which is continuing its aggression against Ukraine. “I hope that an international agreement not to use nuclear weapons will be established urgently,” Tanaka said.

The delegation from Hidankyo attended Tuesday’s award ceremony and was to eave Oslo on Thursday to return to Japan on Friday.