Candles Lit in Oslo Ahead of Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony; Nihon Hidankyo’s Tanaka Set to Give Speech

Daisuke Urakami / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Atomic bomb survivors and others look at candles in Oslo on Monday.

OSLO —Atomic bomb survivors and others prayed for peace in front of lit candles in Oslo on Monday, ahead of Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations) receiving this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Oslo City Hall at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. It will include a speech by Terumi Tanaka, 92, cochair of Nihon Hidankyo, who will accept the award with the other two cochairs.