Candles Lit in Oslo Ahead of Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony; Nihon Hidankyo’s Tanaka Set to Give Speech

Daisuke Urakami / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Atomic bomb survivors and others look at candles in Oslo on Monday.

15:22 JST, December 10, 2024

OSLO —Atomic bomb survivors and others prayed for peace in front of lit candles in Oslo on Monday, ahead of Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations) receiving this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Oslo City Hall at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. It will include a speech by Terumi Tanaka, 92, cochair of Nihon Hidankyo, who will accept the award with the other two cochairs.

