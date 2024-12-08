Home>Society>General News

Kyushu Shinkansen Train Strikes Fallen Tree in Southern Japan; JR Suspends Operations Between Kumamoto, Kagoshima

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A sign for JR Kyushu is seen in Fukuoka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:46 JST, December 8, 2024

A Kyushu Shinkansen train bound for Kagoshima-Chuo Station from Shin-Osaka Station struck a fallen tree while running between Izumi and Sendai Stations in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday afternoon.

The train stopped immediately after the incident, and JR Kyushu Railway Co. is investigation the situation.

Due to the incident, a decision was made to partially suspend services on Kyushu Shinkansen lines between Kumamoto Station and Kagoshima-Chuo Station.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING