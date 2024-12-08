Japan’s Oldest Bottle-Fed Polar Bear Celebrates 25th Birthday; ‘Peace’ Enjoys Ice Birthday ‘Cake’ as Gift

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Peace enjoys ice ‘cake’ as a birthday present at the Tobe Zoological Park of Ehime Pref. in Ehime Prefecture on Saturday.

Peace, Japan’s oldest bottle-fed female polar bear, enjoyed a specially prepared “birthday cake” at her birthday party on Saturday after turning 25 years old earlier this month. The party was organized by the Tobe Zoological Park of Ehime Pref., and fans flocked to the zoo from around the nation to celebrate her birthday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takaichi greets fans at Peace’s birthday party at the Tobe Zoological Park of Ehime Pref. in Ehime Pref. on Saturday.

Courtesy of the Tobe Zoological Park of Ehime Pref.

Peace at two-months old in Feb. 2000

Peace was born at the zoo on Dec. 2, 1999. Since her mother refused to feed her, Atsuhiro Takaichi, 54, and other zookeepers took over the mothering duties and fed her with a bottle.

“I am glad that people can see Peace is in good health. I hope Peace and I can continue spending time together into the future,” said Takaichi, who has been in charge of caring for Peace since she was born.

Peace was given a specially prepared 45-centimeter-tall “cake” made of ice and apples, her favorite food, and she enjoyed it while fans looked on.

“I used to live in Ehime Prefecture until two years ago. I’ve felt like a parent, watching over her since she was a cub,” said a fan who came from Hyogo Prefecture just to see her said. “I hope Peace will stay healthy and cute.”

To commemorate her 25th birthday, Ehime Prefecture produced a short movie featuring her caretakers, including Takaichi and her veterinarians. “I hope this movie will help people get to know Peace by learning about the feelings of the people who took care of her,” Takaichi said.

Sweets and memorial goods featuring Peace were sold at the zoo, drawing attention from the visitors. Among the items for sale were cream puffs with cream on top in the shape of Peace.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cream puffs featuring Peace

The sweets and memorial goods will go on sale at some supermarkets and drugstores in the prefecture on Monday.

Students at Matsuyama University in the prefecture also made wooden key holders featuring Peace when she was a cub and as she is now.

“I hope people will feel close to Peace with the key holders, and I hope that feeling makes them happy,” one of the students said.