Delegation of Nihon Hidankyo Set Off for Oslo for Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony; Japan A-Bomb Survivors Hopes for Wider Recognition
12:25 JST, December 8, 2024
A delegation of 30 members from Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-bomb Sufferers Organizations, departed from Haneda Airport on Sunday for Oslo to attend the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony on Tuesday.
Hidankyo Co-Chairperson Terumi Tanaka, 92, expressed his hope for wider recognition of the organization, saying, “It’s a good opportunity to get the world to know about Hidankyo.”
Tanaka, a survivor of the A-bomb in Nagasaki in 1945, is set to give a lecture at the award ceremony.
“I would like to talk about how A-bomb survivors nationwide have fought to convey the message that nuclear weapons should never be used, and that they cannot coexist with human beings.”
The members of the delegation boarded the airplane after waving to people who had gathered to see them off.
