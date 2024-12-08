Delegation of Nihon Hidankyo Set Off for Oslo for Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony; Japan A-Bomb Survivors Hopes for Wider Recognition

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From right, Hidankyo Co-Chairs Shigemitsu Tanaka, Terumi Tanaka and Toshiyuki Mimaki speak about attending the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony before leaving for Oslo on Sunday at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

A delegation of 30 members from Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-bomb Sufferers Organizations, departed from Haneda Airport on Sunday for Oslo to attend the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony on Tuesday.

Hidankyo Co-Chairperson Terumi Tanaka, 92, expressed his hope for wider recognition of the organization, saying, “It’s a good opportunity to get the world to know about Hidankyo.”

Co-Chairs of Nihon Hidankyo are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Sunday before departing for Oslo.

Tanaka, a survivor of the A-bomb in Nagasaki in 1945, is set to give a lecture at the award ceremony.

“I would like to talk about how A-bomb survivors nationwide have fought to convey the message that nuclear weapons should never be used, and that they cannot coexist with human beings.”

The members of the delegation boarded the airplane after waving to people who had gathered to see them off.