Crew of USS George Washington Stationed in Japan Banned from Drinking Alcohol; Kanagawa Police Reported Issues Between Ship’s Drunk Crew Members

An aerial photo of USS George Washington approaching Yokosuka on Nov. 22

An alcohol ban has been issued to all of the about 3,000 crew members aboard the USS George Washington, which is currently deployed at the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The ban is believed to be aimed at preventing any issues and misconduct that could arise as a result of drinking.

The ban, issued on Nov. 26, is to remain in effect for the time being. U.S. Navy sailors stationed in Japan are prohibited to drink alcohol or go to bars or restaurants outside the base from midnight to 5 a.m. The new regulation means the aircraft carrier’s crew members have been given an even stricter rule.

According to the Kanagawa prefectural police, there have been a series of issues between drunk crew members of the USS George Washington in Yokosuka since Nov. 22, the day the aircraft carrier arrived at the port. The base said the new ban is not in response to a specific incident.

As the ban has been implemented around the end of the year, when more people tend to go drinking, some businesses in the downtown area near the base expressed their disappointment.